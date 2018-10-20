Chelsea denies United amid Mourinho fury

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United

Mourinho appeared on course to record a first victory as United boss at his old club thanks to Anthony Martial, the Frenchman’s brace overturning a half-time deficit.

Martial volleyed home to cancel out Antonio Rudiger’s 21st-minute header before curling in what looked like being the winner from the edge of the penalty area.

However, substitute Barkley — a major injury doubt for the fixture — made sure Maurizio Sarri avoided his first league defeat as Chelsea boss by smashing home a rebound in the sixth and final minute of stoppage-time.