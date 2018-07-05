Ibrahimovic netted his 10th goal of the season as the Galaxy was held to a 2-2 draw by DC United, which will be eager for England great Wayne Rooney to make his debut.

United is winless in five league games and sits bottom of the Eastern Conference, with Rooney expected to make his debut in its next outing – a clash against the Vancouver Whitecaps on 15 July (AEST)

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a fine volley in just the fifth minute, and Chris Pontius doubled Galaxy's lead.

Zoltan Stieber pulled a goal back for DC with a good strike from an angle and it secured a point through Darren Mattocks, who equalised in the 85th minute.

In a clash between the respective conference leaders, West table-toppers Dallas recorded a 3-2 win over East frontrunner Atlanta United.

Reto Ziegler's 25 yard free-kick put Dallas ahead, but Josef Martinez led Atlanta's response.

The forward tapped in the equaliser four minutes before half-time and made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute.

However, Akindele delivered late for Dallas, equalising before scrambling in an 88th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Darwin Quintero's hat-trick guided Minnesota United to a thrilling 4-3 win over Toronto.

Sporting Kansas City finished its 4-2 loss to Real Salt Lake with nine men, while Will Bruin's double saw the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1.