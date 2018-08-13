Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney produced a moment of magic in the 96th minute to stop Orlando and lift DC to a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Orlando looked set to snatch all three points at Audi Field in Washington on Monday (AEST), when DC goalkeeper David Ousted pushed forward for a corner and vacated an empty net.

Will Johnson broke free on the counter and had the goal at his mercy but Rooney chased back and won a last-ditch tackle just inside the half-way line to prevent a certain winner.

That triggered an unbelievable sequence as United and England's all-time leading scorer then got to his feet and played a stunning long ball to Acosta, who rose highest to complete his hat-trick in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It was a valuable win for DC, which extended its unbeaten streak to three matches and moved within nine points of the play-off spots in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando remains eighth.

In Toronto, New York emerged 3-2 winner courtesy of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi's 88th-minute goal against the 10-man host at BMO Field.

United States international and Toronto star Jozy Altidore saw red for kicking out in the 11th minute and Villa – returning after missing seven games through injury – broke the deadlock four minutes later.

Sebastian Giovinco and Tajouri-Shradi traded goals as NYC took a 2-1 lead into the interval, before Victor Vazquez restored parity for Toronto six minutes into the second half.

New York, however, stayed within a point of Eastern Conference leader Atlanta United thanks to Tajouri-Shradi's thunderous late effort.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders won its fifth successive match after upstaging Western Conference pacesetters Dallas 2-1 in a fiery clash.