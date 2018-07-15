Missed the match? Watch DC United v Vancouver on Catch-Up

Yamil Asad scored the first goal at Audi field in spectacular fashion with a curling effort from range in the first half.

The home side picked up where it left off after the break as Paul Arriola struck a stunning double, as DC carved up Vancouver with intricate teamwork.

Rooney logged a little over half an hour, looking eager and sharp despite limited fitness or time with his new teammates, and even got himself on the scoresheet with an assist on Arriola's second.

Alphonso Davies scored a late consolation goal for Vancouver with a scintillating solo effort, but the historic night belonged to the host.