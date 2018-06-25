New York City edges Toronto in Torrent's first game

Torrent, who took over from Patrick Vieira earlier this month after the Frenchman's move to Nice, led his side to a hard-fought win at Yankee Stadium.

After David Villa came off injured for City approaching the half-hour mark, Victor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto.

Vazquez got on the end of a long pass from Auro before lobbing onrushing goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Berget equalised six minutes after half-time with a neat back flick, before the Norwegian scored the winner.

The forward finished clinically from inside the area after being played in by Maximiliano Moralez in the 68th minute.

City moved back into second in the Eastern Conference with the win, while struggling Toronto is 10th.

In the day's other game, Eastern Conference leader Atlanta United was held to a 1-1 draw by Portland Timbers.