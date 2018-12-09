Martinez crowned MLS Cup MVP

Martinez, 25, opened the scoring before assisting Franco Escobar as Atlanta was crowned MLS Cup champion after a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers.

The Venezuelan has enjoyed a record-breaking season, scoring 35 goals, and his performance on Sunday (AEDT) saw him named the MLS Cup MVP.

Martinez joined Tony Meola (2000), Carlos Ruiz (2002), Guillermo Barros Schelotto (2008) and Robbie Keane (2014) to add that award to the MLS MVP prize.