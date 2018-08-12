beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Caen
Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe were absent, although the latter was involved in a pre-match FIFA World Cup presentation at Parc des Princes, but Neymar helped ensure a comfortable victory for last season's unstoppable champion.
The Brazilian scored early, capitalising on a Brice Samba mistake to slot in a Christopher Nkunku pass, with Adrien Rabiot adding a second from Angel Di Maria's excellent assist before the break.
Gianluigi Buffon's Ligue 1 debut was mostly uneventful, the former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper able to keep a clean sheet after Stef Peeters hit the post with a free-kick, while Timothy Weah capitalised on another Samba error to complete the scoring in the 89th minute with his first Ligue 1 goal.
Neymar opened his 2018/2019 account inside 10 minutes, finishing off Nkunku's throughball after a disastrous pass out from goalkeeper Samba.
⚽️ GOAL!! As if @neymarjr can't do it on his own, #BriceSamba has gifted the Brazilian his first goal of the season
A second PSG goal inevitably arrived in the 35th minute, Di Maria dancing clear of the defence through the right channel to square a low cross that Rabiot couldn't miss from close range.
⚽️ GOAL!! @PSG_English 2️⃣-0️⃣ @SMCaen | @Adriien_Rabiiot is in a contract dispute at the moment, but he's ever the professional
Buffon became PSG's oldest ever Ligue 1 player and the 40-year-old was surprisingly busy in the first half, beating away a powerful effort from Malik Tchokounte before reacting in mid-air to tip away a cross that deflected off team-mate Thiago Silva.
The goalkeeper was helpless as Caen went close to getting on the scoresheet in the 52nd minute, though, as a fine free-kick from Peeters bounced off the inside of Buffon's right-hand post.
OFF THE POST 😱 @gianluigibuffon couldn't save this one from #StefPeeters, but lucky for him the woodwork could!!
Although Neymar appeared determined to add more goals after a disappointing FIFA World Cup in Russia with Brazil it was his replacement who added a late third.
Samba had tipped Weah's shot on to the post but then tried to do too much with a backpass, allowing the substitute to race in and knock the ball into the goal from close range to get Tuchel's men up and running.
⚽️ GOAL!! What is #BriceSamba DOING⁉️ 😱 He's gifted another one, this time to @TimWeah, his first goal in senior #PSG colours!!
Guingamp hosts PSG next weekend as Tuchel looks to continue a promising start to the new season, while Caen will hope for a better result in its first home game of the season against Patrick Vieira's Nice, which also lost this weekend.