Cavani double salvages draw for PSG

The Uruguayan forward became his club's all-time leading scorer in the French top-flight when he converted a 75th-minute penalty, going clear of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the record books.

Having halved the deficit, Cavani made sure the title-winner avoided suffering a first home defeat in the league this season by heading home Thomas Meunier's cross.

The result was tough on Guingamp - mathematically safe from the drop and still in with an outside chance of finishing in the top five - which played like a side with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

It took the lead in spectacular fashion, Ludovic Blas letting fly with a left-footed rocket to beat Alphonse Areola in the 45th minute, the ball curling away from the goalkeeper as it flashed into the net.

Jimmy Briand completed a swift counter triggered by Clement Grenier to double the advantage, only to carelessly give away a penalty at the other end that triggered PSG's comeback bid.