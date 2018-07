Displaying a talent for the craft, Maradona takes his place at the head of a flotilla bound for the southern France port city, as the aspirational Ligue 1 club removes the shackles from its new Puma Kit.

Came from the water 🌊. To set the fire 🔥. Here is the #NewMarseille. @PUMAfootball x @OlympiquedeMarseille. #NewLevels pic.twitter.com/SCTcLfcUne — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) July 4, 2018

The ambitious club has been linked with a move for Nice striker Mario Balotelli, whose failure to show up at training on Monday fuelled speculation of an imminent departure.

The Jersey unveiling may not be the last theatrical announcement the club is involved in this transfer window.