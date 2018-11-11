Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT
The Argentine has steadied the ship following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal last month and will fancy his chances of landing the top job on a permanent basis with his temporary spell now at an end.
Karim Benzema was in inspired form for Los Blancos, scoring his side's first after 23 minutes with a composed finish and then forcing Gustavo Cabral into an unfortunate own goal 11 minutes into the second half.
Celta captain Hugo Mallo set up a tense final half-hour with a clinical volley, but Real – which lost Casemiro, Sergio Reguilon and Nacho to injury during the game – added late goals through Sergio Ramos's penalty and Dani Ceballos's long-range strike.
Cabral's miserable night was completed late on when he received a second yellow card in between those goals, while Brais Mendez scored a late consolation for the host.