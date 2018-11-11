The Argentine has steadied the ship following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal last month and will fancy his chances of landing the top job on a permanent basis with his temporary spell now at an end.

Karim Benzema was in inspired form for Los Blancos, scoring his side's first after 23 minutes with a composed finish and then forcing Gustavo Cabral into an unfortunate own goal 11 minutes into the second half.

Celta captain Hugo Mallo set up a tense final half-hour with a clinical volley, but Real – which lost Casemiro, Sergio Reguilon and Nacho to injury during the game – added late goals through Sergio Ramos's penalty and Dani Ceballos's long-range strike.

Cabral's miserable night was completed late on when he received a second yellow card in between those goals, while Brais Mendez scored a late consolation for the host.