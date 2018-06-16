After a 3-0 win at Numancia in the first leg, Sergio Gonzalez's side restricted its opponent's chances at Estadio Jose Zorrilla while occasionally probing forward in search of goals to extend the lead.

With just three minutes left, Manu del Moral put the visitor ahead on the night but Jaime Mata hit back three minutes into stoppage time with his 35th league goal of the season to begin the celebrations for Valladolid.

Valladolid has been in Spanish football's second tier for four seasons since being relegated from LaLiga at the end of the 2013-2014 campaign, and finished fifth in 2017-2018 – one place above Numancia – as both teams reached the play-offs.

Valladolid will join fellow promoted sides Rayo Vallecano and Huesca in the top flight next season.