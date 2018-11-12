The Barcelona superstar received the award from Spanish sports newspaper Marca, while also being presented with the Trofeo Pichichi for his 34-goal haul last season.

Messi took his LaLiga tally for 2018-2019 to nine with a double in Barca's surprise 4-3 loss at home to Real Betis, a result that saw its advantage at the summit cut to just one point.

Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Deportivo Alaves and Espnayol are all above perennial title challenger Real Madrid - which sits four points off top - in the table and Messi welcomes the more open nature of the division.

It's crowded at the top of LaLiga

"It's good that the league is like this," Messi said. "It's more competitive than ever, anyone beats anybody, it's good for the spectators.

"I hope it stays that way for a long time."

The 31 year-old felt no adverse effects after making his return to first-team action after an arm fracture sustained against Sevilla on 20 October.

"At the beginning I was a bit scared, because I had not had much contact," Messi said. "I let go a little more as the game went on and I was fine."

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak won the Trofeo Zamora for the third straight year after conceding just 22 times in 37 LaLiga outings last season.

Iago Aspas took the Trofeo Zarra for the highest-scoring Spanish player and Marcelino was presented with the Trofeo Miguel Munoz as the best coach.