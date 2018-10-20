beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante

The Madrid boss made five changes in a bid to arrest a run of four games without a win or a goal.

But Jose Luis Morales and a Roger Marti penalty put Levante two up inside 13 minutes in a dramatic match that included three VAR (video assistant referee) reviews.

Madrid broke its club record for the longest goalless run in its 116-year history by failing to score in the first 56 minutes, a streak finally ended by Marcelo's strike 18 minutes from time.

But despite hitting the woodwork on three occasions, Madrid fell to a defeat that leaves Lopetegui under further pressure to save his job, with El Clasico just eight days away.