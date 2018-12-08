Croatia international Kalinic broke his Atletico duck in the midweek 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Sant Andreu and his 25th-minute strike was added to late on by Griezmann and Rodrigo to send the host joint-top of LaLiga with Barcelona, albeit temporarily.

With Costa anticipated to be out for two months following foot surgery, goals from Kalinic and Griezmann will be a huge boost for Diego Simeone, though a first-half injury for Lucas Hernandez will provide cause for concern.

Atletico had to weather a difficult second half against their persistent visitor, but Griezmann and Rodrigo struck in the 82nd and 87th minute respectively to seal the win by a flattering scoreline.