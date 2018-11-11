Messi – making his first appearance since fracturing his arm against Sevilla on 20 October – could only watch on as Barca's defence was ripped apart by Betis, which ended a run of eight straight defeats away to the Catalan side.

Ernesto Valverde's men started sluggishly and were punished after 20 minutes when Junior scored his second league goal of the season before veteran winger Joaquin doubled his side's advantage 11 minutes before the interval.

Messi pulled one back from the penalty spot after 68 minutes before Marc-Andre ter Stegen spilled Giovani Lo Celso's shot into his own net three minutes later.

Arturo Vidal gave Barca hope of a grandstand finish 11 minutes from time but Sergio Canales slid home a Betis fourth with seven minutes remaining and not even a second from Messi in stoppage time – given after a VAR review – could save the host.

The loss also marks the first time Barca have conceded in 10 consecutive LaLiga fixtures since a run of 12 under Louis van Gaal between September and December in 1998.

Barca remains top of LaLiga, with neighbouring Espanyol missing the chance to pull level on 24 points after a 2-1 loss to Sevilla.