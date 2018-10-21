No Messi, no Ronaldo: El Clasico enters a new era

Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus already meant the clash would be the first El Clasico without him in nine years.

But Messi will also be absent from the clash after the Barcelona captain sustained a fractured arm in a 4-2 LaLiga win at home to Sevilla.

Messi set up Philippe Coutinho for Barca's opener in the second minute at Camp Nou before doubling the lead himself with a fine strike from 20 yards.

But the Argentinean attacker soon had to be replaced after damaging his right arm in a heavy fall, with Ousmane Dembele replacing him.

Barca confirmed Messi will be out for around three weeks, ruling him out of this week's meeting with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

El Clasico will have an entirely new complexion after an era of Messi-Ronaldo dominance, with neither player on show next weekend.

Barca has not won a Clasico without Messi since his debut for the club, failing to win either of the two matches with Madrid he has missed since 2004.