Kovacic announces intention to leave Real Madrid

Croatia international Kovacic joined Madrid in 2015 from Inter after developing into one of Serie A's most promising players, costing Los Blancos a reported $A54.8 million.

But it has been a constant struggle for Kovacic to carve out a niche in the Madrid midfield, failing to oust countryman Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro in Zinedine Zidane's favoured trio.

After Zidane made his decision to resign following a third successive UEFA Champions League success, Kovacic - still just 24 - was seen by many as one of the players most likely to benefit.

But, frustrated with starting just 37 LaLiga games in three years, Kovacic is going to look for a new start unless Madrid can offer him more starts.

Speaking to Marca, Kovacic said: "I want to play more and the best thing is to leave Madrid.

"I love football and being on the pitch. I want the opportunity to be a starter on another team. If I do not play, I'm not happy."

Premier League side Tottenham has been linked with moves for Kovacic in the past.