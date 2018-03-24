Wilshere withdraws from England squad

TROUBLE: FA condemns England fans' behaviour

Wilshere did not travel to Amsterdam for Saturday's (AEDT) 1-0 win over Netherlands, Jesse Lingard's first Three Lions goal earning Gareth Southgate's men a narrow victory.

The Arsenal midfielder, who is suffering from a knee tendon problem, will also not be available to face the Azzurri at Wembley.

"Jack Wilshere won't feature against Italy and has now withdrawn from the group," England confirmed in a brief statement on Twitter.

Wilshere has not played for England since its shock loss to Iceland at UEFA EURO 2016, but forced his way back into Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who was withdrawn early in the Netherlands victory after a knock to his ankle, will remain with the England squad.

Italy could be without Marco Verratti for the game, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder limping off during Italy's 2-0 friendly defeat against Argentina in Manchester on Saturday (AEDT).