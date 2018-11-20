Richarlison fires as Neymar limps off for Brazil

Richarlison continued an impressive start to his Brazil career with the only goal after replacing the injured Neymar in a 1-0 win over Cameroon in Milton Keynes.

The Everton man arrived from the bench just eight minutes into Wednesday's (AEDT) friendly as Neymar went down with an apparent groin problem, but the captain's absence was only briefly felt.

Andre Onana's best efforts to keep Brazil off the scoresheet were thwarted on the stroke of half-time as Richarlison thundered in a fine header, his third goal for the senior side.

Further chances came and went, but the travelling samba stars secured another functional victory to close out 2018.

Paris Saint-Germain will hope the Neymar news is not serious on a night when strike partner Kylian Mbappe also suffered an injury while playing for France.

Allan worked Onana early on after a smart turn in the area, yet Brazil were soon distracted by Neymar's ailment and consequent withdrawal.

Minds were perhaps still elsewhere when Arthur's dallying presented Pierre Kunde with a clear opening that he dragged well wide, but Tite's men were soon back on the attack and Onana brilliantly denied Roberto Firmino from close range.

Although Onana was at his best again before the break to turn away a Firmino header, the goalkeeper was soon beaten as Richarlison crashed home Willian's corner.

A bright start to the second half saw Stephane Bahoken poke agonisingly wide at one end, before substitute keeper Fabrice Ondoa incredibly presented Gabriel Jesus with an open goal as he rushed from his line, the Manchester City forward striking the post from a tight angle.

Arthur, too, worked the woodwork with a curler against the crossbar, while Ondoa atoned for his earlier error with a stunning double-stop from Jesus and Richarlison to limit Brazil, which was comfortable in the closing stages, to just the one goal.