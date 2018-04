Cavani double seals cup glory for PSG

Coupe de la Ligue Final: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Monaco

REACTION: Falcao blasts referee as 'a disgrace'

Two goals from Edinson Cavani and an Angel Di Maria strike secured the win in a match in which VAR (video assistant referee) once again caused controversy.

Cavani scored twice in last season's 4-1 final win over the same opponent and he needed just eight minutes to break the deadlock at the Matmut Atlantique, sweeping home from the penalty spot after Kamil Glik was eventually penalised for a trip on Kylian Mbappe, after a lengthy VAR delay.

With the injured Neymar not involved, Mbappe looked eager to take up the mantle of PSG's creator-in-chief, and his run and superb pass saw Di Maria double the lead before the break.

Radamel Falcao saw a header disallowed for offside after another VAR referral and Rony Lopes clipped the woodwork in the second half, but Leonardo Jardim's side rarely looked like staging a comeback before Cavani netted a stylish third of the match with five minutes left.

PSG has now won this trophy eight times, with six triumphs coming since 2008, and has taken the first step towards yet another clean sweep of domestic silverware.