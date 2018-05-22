Pirlo coy on Italy links

A who's who of football stars including Gennaro Gatusso, Frank Lampard, Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Dida, Rui Costa and Christian Vieri turned out to honour retiring Italian legend Andrea Pirlo in a pulsating testimonial match that ended 7-7 at the San Siro, with the silky-skilled midfield star donning the shirt of both the 'White Stars' and the 'Blue Stars'.

After the match, the former Brescia, AC Milan, Juventus and New York City star refused to confirm he will be joining Roberto Mancini's Italy coaching staff, insisting his first priority is a holiday, as he reflects on a decorated football career that has yielded six Serie A titles, two UEFA Champions League titles, a FIFA World Cup in 2006 and two Coppa Italia titles.