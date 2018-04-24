LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 24 April

The Serie A title race is heating up, and Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne's recent swipe at Juventus caught the ire of the Euro Show's resident Juve fan Rick D'Andrea.

Getty Images

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

 

Adriano Del Monte and Rick D'Andrea preview the UEFA Champions League semi-finals plus the boys discuss the title race in Serie A, which looks set to go down to the wire.


LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond. 

News Football Podcasts
Previous Europe's most exciting league revealed
Read
Europe's most exciting league revealed
Next