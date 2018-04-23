LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 23 April

Andres Iniesta looks set for a move to the Chinese Super League, but can Barcelona replace a player of his calibre? The boys from FNR discuss today on the Euro Show.

Getty Images

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

 

Adriano Del Monte and Rick D'Andrea review the weekend's action, including another twist in the Serie A title race as Napoli clinched a last-minute winner over Juventus. Who wins the Scudetto from here? 


LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond. 

News Football Podcasts
Previous Watch live this week: the best of tennis, football
Read
Watch live this week: the best of tennis, football and European rugby!
Next