The boys review of the final day of Serie A, La Liga and the DFB-Pokal final; plus the football world bid farewell to a number of legends who played their last games for their respective clubs.



LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.