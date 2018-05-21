LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 21 May

Did playing Stefan de Vrij cost Lazio its first UEFA Champions League appearance since 2008? The FNR team discuss on today's episode of the Euro Show.

The boys review of the final day of Serie A, La Liga and the DFB-Pokal final; plus the football world bid farewell to a number of legends who played their last games for their respective clubs.


