LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 17 April

Inter captain Mauro Icardi has reportedly missed out of Argentina's 35-man preliminary FIFA World Cup squad. Do you think he deserves to go to Russia? The boys discuss today on the Euro Show.

Getty Images

CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN

 

Plus the FNR team look back at this morning's (AEST) 'VARcical' scenes in the Bundesliga, preview the midweek fixtures in Serie A; plus discuss major transfer reports around an Atletico Madrid superstar.


LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond. 

News Football Podcasts
Previous Lambert expects Stoke survival despite Hammer blow
Read
Lambert expects Stoke survival despite Hammer blow
Next