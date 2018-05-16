Adriano and Rick preview tomorrow's (AEST) UEFA Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Marseille, plus speculate over a potential coaching merry-go-round which could unfold in Europe.



LISTEN RIGHT HERE:

All that and much, more more.

Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.