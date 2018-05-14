CLICK HERE TO SEE FNR'S FULL SUITE OF FOOTBALL PROGRAMS, PODCASTS AND HOW TO LISTEN
Adriano and Rick reviewed one of the most dramatic weekends of the season which saw Hamburg relegated for the first time in its history, Barcelona loses in an epic shoot-out, and Juventus claims its 34th championship.
LISTEN RIGHT HERE:
All that and much, more more.
Boasting an all-star team of football knowledge galacticos, FNR is a 24-hour football radio network, covering all angles of the world game throughout the week, from the Aussies abroad, to Europe and beyond.