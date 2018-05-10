LaLiga
Football

The Euro Show - 10 May

Today on the Euro Show, the FNR boys heap praise on AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite the 19 year-old's shaky performance in the Coppa Italia final.

As the European domestic season nears its conclusion, Matt Breuck joins Adriano Del Monte in a packed show to discuss the Coppa Italia Final, relegation and preview the upcoming European matches this weekend.


All that and much, more more.

