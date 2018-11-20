LaLiga
Team doctor plays down Neymar injury

Neymar's groin injury does not appear serious, according to Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Richarlison fires as Neymar limps off for Brazil

The Paris Saint-Germain star hobbled out of Brazil's friendly win over Cameroon in the eighth minute, causing his club concern on the same evening Kylian Mbappe suffered a shoulder blow.

Yet Lasmar offered a positive initial assessment, stating that Neymar would go for a scan before any firm evaluation was given but remaining confident it would not provide a major setback.

"[Neymar] was complaining of discomfort in the right groin area," Lasmar told SporTV. "He left the pitch, was evaluated and started treatment in the dressing room.

"It will take a little more time for a better evaluation, with an MRI, but it does not appear to be a serious injury. It's important to wait a little longer, 24 hours, to see how it evolves."

PSG faces Liverpool in a huge UEFA Champions League group-stage tie next Thursday (AEDT).

