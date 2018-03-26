Ramos trains for Spain hours after son's birth

The 31-year-old and wife Pilar Rubio welcomed their new son, Alejandro, at 18:24 local time (16:24 GMT) in Madrid and the couple shared a picture on social media to announce the news.

It seems Ramos was unwilling to skip his international duties, though, as the Spain captain promptly headed to his side's base at Las Rozas for a training session ahead of the friendly against Argentina.

"It's a really happy day for all of us," head coach Lopetegui told Cadena SER. "He made an incredible effort to come to training and he's shown the mentality he has, which we love."

Spain faces Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday (AEDT), four days on from its 1-1 draw with world champion Germany.