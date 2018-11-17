LaLiga
Portugal frustrates Italy in goalless draw

Portugal made sure of a place in the Nations League Finals as it scraped a fortuitous 0-0 draw away to a dominant Italy on Sunday (AEDT).

Fernando Santos' side was outplayed throughout at San Siro, but the host wasted some presentable openings and was unable to make the most of its superiority, allowing Portugal to claim the point it needed to top League A Group 3.

Italy looked infinitely better than its visitor in the first half, with Marco Verratti and Jorginho in complete control, but the lead eluded them as Ciro Immobile spurned a couple of excellent opportunities.

While the pattern of the match remained much the same after the interval, the chances dried up for Italy and ultimately Portugal managed to cling on to the draw it needed, rendering its final fixture with Poland an irrelevance.

