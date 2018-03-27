Ibrahimovic's all-star XI

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played with some of modern football's greatest players in a trophy-laden romp through Europe's top leagues.
From Beckham to Figo, Messi to Ronaldinho and even australia's own Jason Culina, the talented Swede has counted more than 375 different players as team-mates.
Now, as the 36 year-old prepares for his first match as an LA Galaxy player, the data analysts at beIN SPORTS have sorted through the big names to assemble an All Star Ibrahimovic XI.
Playing in a 3-4-3 formation, our team is as follows:
Goalkeeper:
Gianluigi Buffon - played with Ibra at Juventus from 2004-2006
DEFENDERS:
Javier Zanetti - played with Ibra at Inter Milan from 2006-2009
Fabio Cannavaro - played with Ibra at Juventus from 2004-2006
Carles Puyol - played with Ibra at Barcelona from 2009-2011
MIDFIELDERS:
Patrick Vieira - played with Ibra at Juventus in 2006
Xavi - played with Ibra at Barcelona from 2009-2010
Ronaldinho - played with Ibra at AC Milan from 2010-2011
Luis Figo - played with Ibra at Inter Milan from 2006-2009
Forwards:
Alessandro Del Piero - played with Ibra at Juventus from 2004-2006
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
RESERVES
David de Gea - played with Ibra at Manchester United
Andres Iniesta - played with Ibra at Barcelona
Adriano - played with Ibra at Inter
Wesley Sniejder - played with Ibra at Ajax
MANAGER
Jose Mourinho - coached Ibra at Inter and Manchester United