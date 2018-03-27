Ibrahimovic's all-star XI

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played with some of modern football's greatest players in a trophy-laden romp through Europe's top leagues.

From Beckham to Figo, Messi to Ronaldinho and even australia's own Jason Culina, the talented Swede has counted more than 375 different players as team-mates.

Now, as the 36 year-old prepares for his first match as an LA Galaxy player, the data analysts at beIN SPORTS have sorted through the big names to assemble an All Star Ibrahimovic XI.

Playing in a 3-4-3 formation, our team is as follows:

Goalkeeper:

Gianluigi Buffon - played with Ibra at Juventus from 2004-2006

DEFENDERS:

Javier Zanetti - played with Ibra at Inter Milan from 2006-2009

Fabio Cannavaro - played with Ibra at Juventus from 2004-2006

Carles Puyol - played with Ibra at Barcelona from 2009-2011

MIDFIELDERS:

Patrick Vieira - played with Ibra at Juventus in 2006

Xavi - played with Ibra at Barcelona from 2009-2010

Ronaldinho - played with Ibra at AC Milan from 2010-2011

Luis Figo - played with Ibra at Inter Milan from 2006-2009

Forwards:

Alessandro Del Piero - played with Ibra at Juventus from 2004-2006

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

RESERVES

David de Gea - played with Ibra at Manchester United

Andres Iniesta - played with Ibra at Barcelona

Adriano - played with Ibra at Inter

Wesley Sniejder - played with Ibra at Ajax

MANAGER

Jose Mourinho - coached Ibra at Inter and Manchester United