Five managers who left at the top of their game

Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane caught everyone off-guard when he announced his Real madrid resignation, days after leading the club to a third-straight UEFA Champions League trophy.

Ziziou walked away from the Bernabeau with nine trophies in two-and-a-half years - boasting an average of one trophy every 17 games.

The Frenchman made the toughest coaching job in the world look easy, while avoiding the axe from one of the game’s most unrelenting presidents, Florentino Perez who has sacked nine managers while at the helm of Los Blancos.

Zidane walked away at the peak of his powers, but he's not the only manager to sign off on top.

Sir Alex Ferguson – Manchester United

Fergie won 49 trophies in a decorated career, including a record 13 Premier League titles at Manchester United, and the Scot walked away from his beloved Red Devils where he spent most of his career – on top.

Fergies final, and perhaps most-impressive season came in 2012-2013, when the Red Devils reclaimed the Premier League title from ‘noisy neighbour Manchester City with an ageing, injury-ravaged squad.

The club’s injury crisis was so bad in January, Fergie turned to club great Paul Scholes, who came out of retirement at the age of 37 helped guide the club to its 20th title.

Fergie retired at the end of the season, and the Premier League giant hasn't won the league since.

Bob Paisley – Liverpool

Bob Paisley's Liverpool career spanned over half a century as a player, physiotherapist, coach and manager. From the dugout, Paisley guided the Reds to 20 trophies in nine seasons between 1974 and 1983.

Paisley is only one of three managers to have won three UEFA Champions League trophies, with Anfield's ‘Paisley gates’ named in his honour.

The World War II veteran guided Liverpool to the Premier League and domestic cup double in his final season, before retiring at the end of the 1982-1983 season.

Pep Guardiola – Barcelona

Barcelona boasts a remarkable list of world-class managers but Pep Guardiola stands out above the rest with 14 trophies in a remarkable four-year stint at the Camp Nou.

His decision to part ways with star trio Ronaldinho Samuel Eto’O and Deco raised eyebrows, but Pep was vindicated in the end, assembling the greatest Barcelona side of all time.

The ‘tired’ tactician deceidied to walk away at the end of the 2011-2012 season and despite suffering from burnout, the 47 year-old still came away with four trophies in his final season in charge.

Jose Mourinho – FC Porto

Jose Mourinho hit the ground running when he took charge of fifth-placed Porto in, winning six trophies in two-and-a half decorated seasons.

The 55 year-old signed off in spectacular fashion, by beating Monaco in the 2004 UEFA Champions league final, the Dragons second European Cup in their history.

Jose’s fairytale UEFA Champions League triumph earned him the self-proclaimed tag as the ‘special one,’ which has stuck ever since.