Deadpool takes over Manchester United

Deadpool has been frolicking with football royalty of late, first seeking the forgiveness of former England captain David Beckham, before teaming up with Becks' former club Manchester United in his latest promo.

Manchester United opened its doors to the Hollywood superhero, and had no idea how far he was willing to go to promote his new film. Deadpool (played by actor Ryan Reynolds) had ambitious plans to leave his mark at Manchester United and the club's biggest stars clearly weren't impressed.

A strict new dress code, viral branding and most importantly, knee pads were on the agenda when Deadpool took charge at Old Trafford.