Courtois to sue former Belgium boss Wilmots

Wilmots was speaking on Qatari television when he suggested he had been told the Chelsea goalkeeper's father, Thierry, had revealed Belgium's team selections to journalists at UEFA Euro 2016.

The former striker was dismissed after the tournament, as they were surprisingly eliminated by unfancied Wales in the quarter-finals, ensuring the talented Belgium squad were seen as having underperformed.

Wilmots, who left his role with Cote d'Ivoire in November after failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, now faces a court battle, with Courtois and his father angered by the 49-year-old's claims.

Courtois wrote on Instagram: "Mr Wilmots - not for the first time - reiterates publicly and intentionally [makes] accusations against my honour and my reputation.

"As well as my father, we decided together to file a complaint accompanied by criminal indemnification proceedings for libel and defamation."