Cahill announces international retirement

5 times Tim Cahill made the difference for the Socceroos

Cahill has enjoyed an illustrious career with the Socceroos, scoring 50 goals in 107 appearances, but the 38 year-old has confirmed he will now call time on his international career.

Today’s the day that I’m officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos.

“Today’s the day that I’m officially hanging up my boots on my international career with the Socceroos,” Cahill tweeted.

“No words can describe what it has meant to represent my country."

“Massive thank you to everyone for the support throughout all my years wearing the Australian badge.”

The former Everton star joins Mark Milligan as one of two Australians to appear at four consecutive FIFA World Cups.