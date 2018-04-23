Arsenal dealt Elneny blow ahead of Atleti clash

Watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid LIVE on beIN SPORTS this Friday from 5.05am (AEST)

The Egypt international was taken from the field on a stretcher in the first half of the 4-1 win over West Ham at Emirates Stadium following a challenge with Mark Noble.

It came as a blow to his hopes of appearing at the upcoming World Cup, where Egypt will feature for the first time in 18 years.

However, the Gunners have not ruled out the 25-year-old's chances of recovering in time for the final stages of the season, which could include the Europa League final in May should Arsenal oust Atletico Madrid in the last four.

"We are hoping that Mo will be available for Arsenal again this season and we are keeping in regular contact with the Egyptian Football Association," the club wrote in a statement.

Elneny has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this term.