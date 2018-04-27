Mitrovic header piles pressure on Cardiff

Mitrovic's 76th-minute effort keeps Fulham in the running for a return to the top-flight after four seasons away, but promotion is still in Cardiff City's hands and Neil Warnock's men will finish in the top two if they take maximum points from their remaining two games.

Joel Asoro gave relegated Sunderland a surprise 28th-minute lead at Craven Cottage, linking up with strike partner Ashley Fletcher and spinning away from a defender to rifle a fine arrowed strike into Marcus Bettinelli's bottom-right corner.

The Swedish striker - marking his 19th birthday - was continuing to cause problems for the Fulham defence and perhaps should have had a penalty when he was caught by Tim Ream in the box.

Within a minute Fulham - unbeaten in the league since losing at Sunderland in December - was level, Lucas Piazon slotting in after goalkeeper Jason Steele was only able to turn a low cross from Ryan Fredericks to the Brazilian at the end of a flowing team move.

Mitrovic then came up with the crucial second-half winner for his side, scoring for the third league game in a row by heading a Stefan Johansen free-kick into the ground and out of the reach of Steele, meaning Cardiff cannot afford to slip up at Hull City.