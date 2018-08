Missed the match? Watch Reading v Derby on Catch-Up

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson gave Reading the lead early in the second half with a powerful header, before Chelsea loanee Mason Mount pulled one back fro Derby eight minutes later.

The match looked set to end in a draw, before Tom Lawrence got on the end of a Mason Bennett cross to give Derby a dramatic win in stoppage time.

Derby hosts Leeds United next Sunday (AEST), while Reading heads to Nottingham Forrest in its next match.