Cardiff slips up as Barnsley stays in drop zone

Certain to sit second in the table no matter what the result at Pride Park, Neil Warnock's side appeared on course to open a four-point cushion over Fulham when it led at the halfway stage.

Callum Paterson volleyed home at the back post to break the deadlock in the 28th minute of the rearranged fixture.

However, Cardiff collapsed after the break. Cameron Jerome struck twice for Derby, with the striker's brace sandwiching a goal for substitute Matej Vydra, as the Rams claimed a crucial three points that lifts it above Millwall and into the final play-off berth.

Meanwhile, Barnsley missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone after suffering a 3-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

After his long-range strike curled in to put the hosts ahead at the City Ground, Lee Tomlin turned from scorer to provider to set up Ben Brereton for Forest's second before the half-time interval.

Apostolos Vellios added a third in the 90th minute, knocking in the rebound after goalkeeper Jack Walton had kept out substitute Joe Lolley's chip.

The defeat means Barnsley remains 22nd in the table, two points behind nearest rival Bolton Wanderers with two games remaining in the season.