Norwich thrashes Swansea as Leeds cruises

Norwich City maintained its position at the Championship summit with a crushing 4-1 win away at Swansea City, while Leeds United remains three points behind after beating Bristol City 2-0 at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side was in imperious form at the Liberty Stadium, securing a sixth straight win thanks to an own goal from Mike van der Hoorn and strikes from Emiliano Buendia, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki.

Leeds made light work of 10-man Bristol City thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez to remain on the Canaries' coattails, although they could be leapfrogged into second by Middlesbrough if it overcomes Brentford in the late kick-off.

Derby County, meanwhile, kept up its promotion push with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End thumped Blackburn Rovers 4-1 and Hull City fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest.