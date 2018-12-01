Norwich battle back to reclaim top spot

Daniel Farke's side responded well to the setback of Leeds United's earlier win at Sheffield United and an 11th-minute goal from Rotherham's Richard Towell to claim all three points.

Leeds' late winner at Sheffield United and Towell's close-range finish left Norwich fans feeling fairly anxious at half-time.

However, Todd Cantwell finished from Teemu Pukki's set-up to restore parity with his first goal for the club, and the scorer turned provider when he sent Max Aarons through to make it 2-1.

Pukki buried a third to ensure Norwich go back to the top, a point above Leeds, while Rotherham slip to 20th in the table.

Sheffield United's day was made worse by Nottingham Forest's 2-0 win over Ipswich, which puts Aitor Karanka's side fifth and leaves the Tractor Boys seven points from safety.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest and Derby County boosted their play-off ambitions, while Birmingham City overtook Stoke City thanks to a late equaliser from Reading.

At the other end of the table, Hull City claimed a hugely important win away from home, but things continue to look bleak for Ipswich Town.