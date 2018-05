Monk gives fan ink-credible bum steer

Monk stumped up Β£80 for the body art himself after another fan drew his attention to a fundraising page to pay for the tattoo.

And the supporter, Kevin Tomlinson, has now shown off his new tattoo of Monk's face, which adorns his right buttock, in a message posted to social media.

@GarryMonk Here we are! What do you think of this then?πŸ‘ Any chance if a photo opportunity with you, would be fantastic to meet you after thisπŸ’™ #theresonlyonemonk pic.twitter.com/VbIxScMtSd β€” Kevin Tomlinson (@89_kev_bcfc) May 19, 2018

Fair play to you Kevin! πŸ‘πŸ» At least now I'll always be there to remind you to think πŸ’­ before you speak. πŸ˜† https://t.co/xljUDdncQV β€” Garry Monk (@GarryMonk) May 20, 2018

"Fair play to you Kevin!" wrote Monk in a reply to the fan. "At least now I'll always be there to remind you to think before you speak."