Fulham leapfrogs Cardiff into second

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Millwall 0-3 Fulham

Slavisa Jokanovic's side extended its unbeaten league run to 22 games as it jumped over Cardiff City to boost its hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, itr had to come through an early onslaught from Millwall, which remains in the play-off places despite seeing a 17-match unbeaten run in the Championship come to an end.

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli tipped Jake Cooper's firm header onto the bar before George Saville saw a goal chalked off because of a foul.

But the hosts were caught cold in the opening minute of the second half, Ryan Sessegnon pouncing on a loose ball after keeper Jordan Archer found Aleksandar Mitrovic's low drive too hot to handle.

Kevin McDonald doubled the lead with a long-range strike in the 56th minute, with the impressive Mitrovic rounding out the scoring in the closing stages, the on-loan Newcastle United forward providing the finish to cap substitute Tomas Kalas's break.

The result sees Fulham not only do the league double over Millwall but also go two points clear of nearest rival Cardiff, albeit the Welsh club does have two games in hand.