Bottom side Ipswich appoints Lambert as coach

Lambert, who was in charge of Ipswich's East Anglia rival Norwich City between 2009 and 2012, replaces Paul Hurst, who was dismissed last week after a 2-0 defeat at leader Leeds United a day earlier.

Ipswich is four points adrift of safety having won only one league game and the club has turned to 49-year-old Lambert to turn its fortunes around.

The former Scotland international, who left his role as Stoke City boss in May after their relegation from the Premier League, has signed a deal at Portman Road until 2021.

Lambert, who watch Ipswich lose again from the stands at Millwall, told the club's official website: "I can't wait to get going and I'll be using all my experience.

📸 | Paul Lambert, along with his backroom staff, was in the stands at the Den this afternoon after being named #itfc's new manager earlier today.



He will take training for the first time tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/tZBrsykpe6 — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) October 27, 2018

"I know about the history of the club, what a fantastic football club it is and I'm proud to be the manager here."