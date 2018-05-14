LaLiga
DFB Pokal

Bayern defender Hummels cleared to play

Mats Hummels is optimistic of being available for Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (AEST) after sustaining a foot injury.

Getty Images

WATCH Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE on beIN SPORTS

 

Centre-back Hummels came away from a challenge on Anastasios Donis in the 86th minute of Bayern's 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart on the final day of the Bundesliga season with a knock.

The Germany international confirmed no lasting damage was done and he is confident of being ready to participate when the Bavarian giants looks to wrap up a domestic double against future manager Niko Kovac in Berlin.

"Good news: the foot is not seriously injured and I am/we are looking forward to play much better at the cup final next week," Hummels posted on Twitter.

News Eintracht Frankfurt Bayern Munich Football
Previous Ribery targets Pokal glory after UCL exit
Read
Ribery targets Pokal glory after UCL exit
Next