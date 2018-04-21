Barcelona crushes Sevilla to claim Copa

Copa Del Rey FINAL: Sevilla 0-5 Barcelona

Victory was especially sweet for the LaLiga champion-elect, with club legendAndres Iniesta capping what is expected to be his last final in Spanish football with a fine goal.

Spain and Barca icon Iniesta is reportedly set to depart for a Chinese Super League side at the end of the season and he rolled back the years with a fine individual display, while Suarez and Messi led from the front in an emphatic triumph to give Ernesto Valverde his first trophy at the club.

It took less than a quarter of an hour for Barca to break the deadlock through Suarez, rounding off a route-one move.

It ultimately went into the break 3-0 up, as Messi fired home and then set up the lethal Suarez for his second, as Sevilla was left looking at a damage limitation job.

Things got worse for Sevilla early in the second half. Iniesta, who had earlier hit the crossbar, finished off a brilliant move with a smart finish to mark a momentous occasion in fitting style.

Philippe Coutinho then got in on the act, converting a penalty to round off a remarkable evening for Valverde's five-star Barca, which is closing in on a domestic double.

Having seemingly learnt the lesson of its slow start against Sevilla in last month's 2-2 draw in LaLiga, there was nothing slack about Barca this time around, as it quickly suffocated the Andalusian side.

As such, there was more than a hint of inevitability about the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Spotting Sevilla's defence playing a high line, Jasper Cillessen drilled a long pass over the top for Coutinho to run on to and he squared across the face of goal for Suarez to knock home.

Sevilla responded fairly well, but Barca remained on top and nearly got a second when Iniesta struck the crossbar with a left-footed drive from just outside the area.

The Barca faithful did not have to wait much longer, however, as Jordi Alba cut the ball back to Messi with a clever back heel just after the half-hour mark and the Argentina star emphatically smashed home.

It got even uglier for Sevilla just prior to the break, Messi played a perfectly weighted pass through for Suarez to latch on to and the Uruguayan clinically fired past the helpless David Soria.

Barca started the second half rather more relaxed, but it soon clicked back into gear and opened up a four-goal lead.

Iniesta robbed Ever Banega of possession before exchanging passes with Messi on the edge of the area, rounding Soria and finding the net from a tight angle.

Former Barca youngster Sandro Ramirez provided a little extra spark in the Sevilla attack after his half-time introduction and should have got a consolation in the 64th minute, but after a lung-busting run, his shot went straight at Cillessen.

Clement Lenglet, who has been tipped to join Barca for next season, then handled in the penalty area with 21 minutes to go and Coutinho coolly slotted home the resulting spot-kick.

The Barca support was given one last reason to cheer as it gave the substituted Iniesta a standing ovation as he left the pitch, with its Sevilla counterpart joining in as Wanda Metropolitano showed its appreciation for one of the greatest midfielders of recent times.