Wolfsburg clinches Bundesliga survival

Featuring in a relegation play-off for the second successive season, 2009 champion Wolfsburg preserved its Bundesliga status with Tuesday's (AEST) 1-0 win over the second-tier outfit at Holstein-Stadion.

Robin Knoche's 75th-minute header was all that separated the two teams as Wolfsburg sealed a 4-1 aggregate triumph and a spot in the 2018-19 Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg, who finished 16th and three points adrift of safety during the season, took a 3-1 lead into the return leg after Divock Origi and Yunus Malli starred at the Volkswagen Arena.

Kiel was looking to join second division champions Fortuna Dusseldorf and Nurnberg in the Bundesliga but it was unable to pull off a turnaround – Knoche's thumping header ending the home team's hopes with 15 minutes remaining.