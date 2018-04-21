Bayern wins again as Lewandowski breaks record

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Hannover 0-3 Bayern Munich

The league champion left Joshua Kimmich, Mats Hummels, Franck Ribery, Javi Martinez, Thomas Muller and Lewandowski on the bench ahead of this Thursday's (AEST) visit of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

While Jupp Heynckes's men took until the 57th minute to break the deadlock, goalkeepers Sven Ulreich and Philipp Tschauner excelling before the break, Bayern recorded its 11th consecutive league win in this fixture with a second-half burst.

Muller's introduction as a half-time substitute proved a key moment in the game, his deflected left-foot volley from a Juan Bernat cross breaking Hannover's resistance.

Lewandowski then headed in within five minutes of his own introduction to become the most prolific non-German for a single club in Bundesliga history with his 105th top-flight goal for Bayern.

That moved him past the 104 goals scored by Claudio Pizarro, who counted Bayern among his clubs, for Werder Bremen.

Sebastian Rudy adding a late third to complete the scoring and Bayern will now prepare to welcome Madrid as Heynckes' side marches on towards a potential treble ahead of the arrival of new coach Niko Kovac — whose Eintracht Frankfurt faces his future employer in the DFB-Pokal final — at the end of the season.