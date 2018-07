Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Bundesliga season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The 31-year-old Chile international stepped up his recovery on Friday (AEST) as he completed laps alongside team-mates.

His 2017-2018 season ended when he was forced off 36 minutes into the first leg of Bayern's win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Vidal faces a tough task to break back into a crowded midfield boosted by the arrival of Germany international Leon Goretzka from Schalke.